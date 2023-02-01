PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.10

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as low as C$24.07. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares traded.

PFB Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$163.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$24.10.

About PFB

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

