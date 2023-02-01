Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $192.87

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 192.87 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 217.04 ($2.68). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.64), with a volume of 121,569 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 201.06. The company has a market cap of £64.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,141.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

