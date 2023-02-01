Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Up 9.2 %

PNR stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pentair by 421.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 261,812 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.