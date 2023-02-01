Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,077 ($13.30).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.06) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.59) to GBX 880 ($10.87) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.97) to GBX 975 ($12.04) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 916.50 ($11.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,097.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 735 ($9.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,124 ($13.88). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 925.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 916.61.

Pennon Group Cuts Dividend

About Pennon Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.16) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.06%.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

