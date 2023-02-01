Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 70 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.86. 593,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,256. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

