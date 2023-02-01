Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,935. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

