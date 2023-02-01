Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 379,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 116,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 128,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 341.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 74,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

