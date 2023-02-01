Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.30.

NYSE EW traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. 1,742,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,328. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,324 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

