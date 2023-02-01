Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,454,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.13. 43,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,334. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $725.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $830.16. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.