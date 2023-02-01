Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 42,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,220. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $76.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

