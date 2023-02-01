Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock worth $19,150,115. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.32.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $20.32 on Wednesday, reaching $274.13. The stock had a trading volume of 603,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,957. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.66%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

