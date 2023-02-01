Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at $372,137,504.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock worth $44,866,323 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $757.98. 24,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,432. The stock has a market cap of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $725.49 and its 200 day moving average is $678.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $830.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.