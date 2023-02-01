Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 2.7% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.09. The stock had a trading volume of 38,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,919. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $365.25 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

