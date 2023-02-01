Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 15,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 6,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Pasofino Gold Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

About Pasofino Gold

(Get Rating)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire a 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.