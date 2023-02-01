Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.51

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.41. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 886,349 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRTY shares. StockNews.com cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.29). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 236.92% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $502.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.90 million.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 19,557,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $7,236,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

