Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 43.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $40.14.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

