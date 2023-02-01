P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) (OTCMKTS:PIOIQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.43. P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 58,200 shares.

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38.

P10 Holdings Inc (PIOIQ) Company Profile

P10 Holdings Inc, formerly P10 Industries, Inc, focuses on monetizing intellectual property assets. The Company also focuses on acquiring businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. The Company has a range of patents available for licensing. The Company’s patent portfolio includes thermal and compressed air storage technology, which can be used in backup power applications.

