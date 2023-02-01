Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1406 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of OXLCM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $25.45.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
