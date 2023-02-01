Oxen Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and approximately $205,027.76 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,381.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.95 or 0.00418914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.00 or 0.00757002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00093879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00572502 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00182236 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,740,360 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

