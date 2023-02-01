Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 0.11% of Otis Worldwide worth $28,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 469.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

OTIS stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

