Orbler Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and approximately $1.74 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $5.40 or 0.00023477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00399488 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.89 or 0.28041128 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00587704 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.