Ontology Market Capitalization Hits $177.44 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $177.44 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.89 or 0.06845251 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00083174 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00062127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00024982 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

