OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.09% of Western Union worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Western Union by 89.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of WU stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 44.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres purchased 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

