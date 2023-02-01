OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock opened at $189.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.34. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $204.29.

