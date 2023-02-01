OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $92.73 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $128.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $480.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3392 per share. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

