OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.88 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned approximately 0.10% of First American Financial worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First American Financial by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

