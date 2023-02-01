OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 2,672 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 248.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.25.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $349.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.02. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $361.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

