OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 1,030 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.08. The company has a market capitalization of $140.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.93.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

