OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 323 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus boosted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASML from €815.00 ($885.87) to €615.00 ($668.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €732.00 ($795.65) to €745.00 ($809.78) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $660.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $606.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $536.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 27.84%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

