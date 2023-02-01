Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0545 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $312.27 million and $34.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.87 or 0.06927987 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00085967 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00028599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00062663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00025758 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05350494 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $22,583,584.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

