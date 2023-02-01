O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of >$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. O-I Glass also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,821. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth $147,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

