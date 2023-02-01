NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh Sells 12,479 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 12,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $78,243.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,778.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 509,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,894. The company has a current ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.74. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $48,100,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on NG shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NovaGold Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.