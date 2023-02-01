Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.63.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.