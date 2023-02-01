Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $44.73

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.73 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.51). Northern Bear shares last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 22,104 shares changing hands.

Northern Bear Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £7.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 472.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.72.

About Northern Bear

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Construction Activities.

