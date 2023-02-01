Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,931,000 after purchasing an additional 611,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 55.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hershey by 136.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after buying an additional 327,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $46,797,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $224.60 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,023 shares of company stock worth $9,293,587. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

