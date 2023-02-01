Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases 337 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

NKE stock opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

