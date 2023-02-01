Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The company has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

