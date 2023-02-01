Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 105 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 20.5% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 42,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 61,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 169,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

