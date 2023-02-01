Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Norfolk Southern has a payout ratio of 36.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $245.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 162,426 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,053,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,845 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.