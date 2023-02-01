Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM) Director Peter Edward Espig Buys 100,000 Shares

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM – Get Rating) Director Peter Edward Espig acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,074,365 shares in the company, valued at C$1,448,923.80.

Peter Edward Espig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Peter Edward Espig sold 20,000 shares of Nicola Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total value of C$2,200.00.

Nicola Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NIM traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 36,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,238. The company has a market cap of C$37.69 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10,915.41. Nicola Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.14.

Nicola Mining Company Profile

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,850 hectares, and 1 mineral lease located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 22 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

