NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Trading Up 3.1%

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) was up 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 256,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 596,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 150,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 36,171 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 604,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 417,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 84,470 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 152,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

