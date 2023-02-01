NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires 85,500 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,500 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises about 12.4% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $21,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on SJR shares. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SJR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 51,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,587. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $31.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 76.32%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

