Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 5.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 617,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,618,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Newegg Commerce Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

