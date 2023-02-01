New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,394 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Synopsys worth $77,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 47.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $353.75 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.