New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 56,634 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,273,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,634 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Emerson Electric worth $93,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

