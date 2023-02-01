New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,534 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of McKesson worth $116,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $378.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $252.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.