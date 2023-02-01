New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $111,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BSX. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $517,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,136,393.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

