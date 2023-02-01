Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Shares Down 0.8%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50. 243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.
Neste Oyj Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.
About Neste Oyj
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neste Oyj (NTOIF)
- Has The Salesforce Turnaround Begun?
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.