NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.50

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
NCC Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.
About NCC Group
NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCC Group (NCCGF)
- Pfizer Stock: What the Bulls and Bears are Getting Wrong
- Should You Take General Motors for a Ride After Earnings?
- These 2 Healthcare Stocks Have Doubled in 2023
- Should You Buy Dividend Achiever Cisco Ahead Of Earnings?
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.