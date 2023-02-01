Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0620 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $4,623.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00227160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00099365 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00056970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00058114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004352 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,379,337 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

